Thailand Records 70th Death Related to Covid-19 and 230 New Cases

Health officials have reported Thailand’s 70th death related to the Covid-19 coronavirus and 230 new cases as of Saturday. A 67 year-old man died in Bangkok Friday bringing the total to 70 deaths from Covid-19 and a total 11,680 Covid-19 cases, according to the Covid-19 center’s daily report on Saturday.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the 67-year-old man who died had been to an entertainment venue twice, on Dec 21 and Dec 23. From Dec 24-27, he fell ill with a fever and a cough, said Dr Taweesilp.

After learning that an employee of the venue had been diagnosed with Covid-19, the man asked to be tested on Dec 29. The result came back positive the next day.

On Thursday, he developed pneumonia and acute kidney failure and died on the same day, said the CCSA spokesman.

Of the 230 new local infections, 83 were people who had been in close contact with previously infected patients or visited high-risk areas, and 126 tested positive during active case finding in communities.

Covid-19 Cases in Thailand

The cases in the first group were found in Samut Sakhon (55), Bangkok (12), Ang Thong (6), Chon Buri (5), Khon Kaen (2) and one each from Chanthaburi, Chaiyaphum and Pathum Thani.

The second group were detected during active case finding in Samut Sakhon (110), Chon Buri (5), Rayong (4), Pathum Thani (3), Samut Prakan (2), Chanthaburi (1) and Chachoengsao (1).

The 21 infected arrivals consisted of 18 Thais, one Briton, one Nigerian, and one Turk. They arrived from Germany (3), Qatar (1) Ethiopia (1), Russia (1), the United States (1), the United Kingdom (7), Turkey (6) and Malaysia (1). All were in quarantine.

Of the 11,680 people infected since the pandemic began in January last year, 8,906 (76.25%) have recovered from the coronavirus, including 618 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 2,704 remain in hospitals.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 761,554 over the previous 24 hours to 94.3 million. The worldwide death toll climbed 14,816 to 2.01 million. The US had the most cases at 24.1m, up 248,080, followed by India with 10.54 million, up 15,151. Thailand ranked 127th.

Source: Bangkok Post