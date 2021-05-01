Thailand Records 21 Deaths in One Day from UK Variant of Covid-19

Thailand on Saturday reported 21 new deaths from the UK variant of Covid-19, setting a new daily record and raising fatalities to 224, while 1,891 new cases of the UK variant brought the total to 67,044.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said of the deaths, 12 were women. The average age among the persons who died was 73. Furthermore the average time from infection confirmation to death was five days.

By location, 10 were in Bangkok, two each in Chon Buri and Samut Prakan, and one each in Ubon Ratchathani, Kalasin, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Pathum Thani and Phetchaburi, said Dr Taweesilp.

Existing conditions and risk factors among the people who died were hypertension (10), diabetes (9), heart disease (4), high cholesterol (3), stroke (3), cancer (2), obesity (2), chronic lung disease (2), chronic kidney disease (4) and being bed ridden (4). Four of them said they did not have, or were not aware of, any existing conditions.

Of the 1,891 new cases, 1,884 were local infections — 1,799 confirmed among outpatients and 85 from mass testing. The remaining seven were imported cases, said Dr Taweesilp.

The 10 provinces with the most new cases were: Bangkok (739), Samut Prakan (142), Chon Buri (126), Pathum Thani (64), Chiang Mai (61), Surat Thani (52), Samut Sakhon (46), Nakhon Si Thammarat (46), Nonthaburi (44), and Ranong (33).

The seven new imported cases were quarantined arrivals from India (2) and one each from Singapore, Qatar, Denmark, Pakistan, and Italy. By nationality, they were five Thais (5), an Indian woman and a Pakistani man.

Of the 67,044 total cases since the pandemic started last year, 38,075 (56.79%) had recovered, including 1,821 discharged over the previous 24 hours. Of the 28,745 cases in hospitals, 829 were critical and 270 were on ventilators.

Pattaya declared Covid-19 “dark red” zone

Meanwhile, Thailand’s resort town of Pattaya is once again heading into covid-19 lockdown the “dark-red” zone designation took effect on Saturday . The lockdown will last for two weeks has hurt all types of businesses.

Boonanan Phattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association says declaring Chon Buri province a “dark red” zone for covid-19 control purposes is no different than imposing a lockdown.

The “dark red” zone designation mean there is now limited access to hotel facilities. Swimming pools and restaurants are closed except for takeout and delivery. This means any guests who are in the city can do little outside their rooms, he said on Saturday.

Beaches, entertainment places, spas and fitness clubs have all been ordered closed as well. The new curbs have caused more worries among business operators and affected the tourism atmosphere, said Mr Boonanan.

Chon Buri is one of six provinces declared “dark red” zones for maximum and strict Covid control by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). The other five are Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan.