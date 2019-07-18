Thailand Post Implements Measures to Stop Drug Deliveries By Mail

BANGKOK – Thailand Post has announced its imposing strict measures to prevent the deliveries of drugs and other illicit objects through its postal system.

Thailand Post president Smorn Terdthumpiboon said the company imposed the measures to look for illegal deliveries at all stages of its services.

According to Smorn, senders must show their ID cards for the sake of traceability and all post offices will have surveillance cameras to record all senders.

Parcels are x-rayed at 19 main distribution centers of Thailand Post nationwide and Thailand Post staff manually check suspicious parcels.

Thailand Post was ready to cooperate with the police on investigation into illegal deliveries, Ms Smorn said.

Thailand Post prohibits the deliveries of live animals, narcotics (ONCB), pornographic objects, explosives, flammable objects, unwrapped sharp objects, banknotes and pirate products.

Public Warning About Accepting Parcels

Meanwhile, The Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), has warned the public that illegal drugs are currently being solicited and sold on social media and Thailand Post being used as a means of delivery.

People have to be careful of their name being wrongly used as the sender or recipient of a package, by avoiding lending other people their ID cards or any identification documents.

Citizens are asked to alert officers at the nearest police station if they notice anything out of the ordinary.

People who notice any drug-related offense or a business operator who delivers items that are not allowed to be mailed can notify the ONCB by calling its 1386 Hotline, at any time around the clock.