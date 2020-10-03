Thailand Planning on Shorter Quarantine Times for Foreign Tourists

Thailand’s Public Health Minister has said the idea of shortening the mandatory quarantine times for foreign tourist has not changed. His comments come after meeting with Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Anutin Charnvirakul said he learned that the Alternative Hospital Quarantine scheme has already generated 114 million baht from 1,149 foreign long stay tourist. The number included 664 patients and 485 people accompanying them.

As of yesterday, 2,220 people have applied to be included in the programme.

Mr Anutin also said he wants to see the quarantine period reduced to 10 days then 7 days as suggested by some academics. He also added that public safety is the main priority.

Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Health Service Support Department, said those at the meeting also agreed to propose opening four more airports. Above all to direct flights from abroad in addition to Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang at present. They were Phuket, Samui, Chiang Mai and U-Tapao airports.

Real number of Covid-19 infections in Thailand?

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry has warned the real number of Covid-19 infections in Thailand was probably higher. While more than 34 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded worldwide.

Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said Thailand recorded 3,575 cases as of yesterday. “Our academic team estimates the number of infections in Thailand is actually more. It’s around 6,000 cases.” Tanarak made the statement without explaining how he came up with the number.

He said people should not panic as new cases does not mean a new wave of the pandemic. Especially if people try to protect themselves and others. “Now we are going to open for foreign tourists. I stress here that we start with low risk countries of origin,” he told the Bangkok Post.

However, he also said the situation in Myanmar and Thailand’s border control measures will be a key factor in controlling the covid-19 pandemic in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Assoc Prof Thira Woratanarat from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, warns of a possible second wave of Covid-19. Caused by migrant workers, foreign visitors and other factors following a surge in cases in Myanmar. A second wave would be fast and harder to control he said. The number of daily cases would be higher than normal by 1.3-2.6 times, he said.

Alternative State Quarantine Thailand

Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) is the process of mandatory quarantine at government-approved hotels in Thailand at the traveler’s own expense. For non-Thai nationality travelers, many hotels together with hospitals launched Alternative State Quarantine Packages for those returning from abroad.

The hotels that have been approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Defense, cover a wide price range from 28,000 THB (about 900 USD) to 220,000 THB (about 7,000 USD) for the two-week quarantine. You will be staying for the 14-day mandatory quarantine in Bangkok with better facilities, good atmosphere, in clean and safe environment.

Normally, the package includes 3 meals per day, free WiFi, complimentary welcome drinks, and private car transfer from either Don Mueang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport. A nurse is on call 24/7, and you will have your temperature taken and health checked 2 times per day. The package also includes two COVID-19 tests that take place on the 5th and 13th day of quarantine. If you have a fever of 37.5 degrees or more, you will be transferred to the hospital.

Alternative State Quarantine ASQ packages

The ASQ package does not include consultation costs with doctors, transportation costs other than the airport pick-up, and any other treatments at the hospital other than the two COVID-19 tests. However, it depends on terms and conditions of each hotel. Please, check with the hotel before booking.

You can read ASQ hotel reviews for getting a better idea about how this quarantine experience in each hotel looks like as it is really different from the normal stay you would experience at that hotel.

To make reservation of ASQ package, contact hotels directly! Online booking systems such as Booking.com or Agoda.com do not offer an option of booking the quarantine package!

If you don’t want to waste your time exploring all the features and reviews of 77 ASQ hotels that are currently providing quarantine service in Bangkok, we can help you to find the ones that could fit your needs. For doing this, fill up the form and send us your inquiry.

People looking for ASQ hotels or staying at one of them are also welcome to join Facebook group Thailand ASQ Hotels to ask questions, write reviews and reach all updates about Alternative State Quarantine hotels in one place.