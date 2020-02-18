Thailand Intensifies Coronavirus Screening as 35th Case Reported

Thai Health officials have reported one new case of the coronavirus and was intensifying screening of visitors. Now visitors from Singapore and Japan will also be screened for the covid-19 coronavirus.

The new case, a 60-year-old Chinese woman whose family members earlier contracted the covid-19 coronavirus. Her case brings the total number of cases in Thailand to 35 since January.

Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry’s permanent secretary told a news conference, “this is the from an old case of a Chinese family of nine, all of them have now been infected.”

Fifteen people infected with the covid-19 coronavirus in Thailand have recovered and returned home. While 20 are still being treated in hospital.

Some 1,770 people in China have died from the covid-19 coronavirus. Also a handful in other countries and territories but Thailand has not recorded any fatalities so far.

Thai health authorities said they will expand covid-19 coronavirus screening to cover travelers from Japan and Singapore. In addition to those from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Japan and Singapore have two of the highest numbers of reported cases outside China, Reuters reports.

Anyone from those places who displays coronavirus symptoms will be quarantined at a government hospital.

“Travelers from Japan and Singapore that developed a fever or respiratory symptoms within 14 days of entering the country will be treated like travelers from China,” Sukhum said.

In addition, Thailand will not allow entry by any foreign nationals who were passengers of the Westerdam cruise ship. The ship docked in Cambodia, after an American woman tested positive for coronavirus in Malaysia.

There were 21 Thai nationals on board the ship and health authorities said. All of them will be quarantined for 14 days when they enter Thailand.