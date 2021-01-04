Thailand Imposes Lockdown Restrictions in 28 “Red Zone” Provinces

Invoking the Emergency Decree, Thailand’s Prime Minister imposed lockdown measures on 28 provinces declared as Red Zones. The emergency decree lockdowns came into affect Monday January 4th, 2021.

The lockdown measures, include travel restrictions; voluntary working from home; school closures; a ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and on all crowd-attracting activities, Thai PBS reports.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the 8 preventive measures are aimed at curbing the current surge of COVID-19 infections in the country.

There is also a ban on the use of all buildings or premises, deemed to be at risk of spreading the virus, for teaching, examinations, training or other activities which would bring people together. Except for official and charitable activities.

People living in the Red Zones are advised to suspend or postpone any plans to travel out of the provinces. Unless it is absolutely necessary he said. Police will also be deployed to check vehicles leaving and entering the Red Zones.

To reduce congestion in offices, businesses will be asked to arrange staggered working hours, or alternate day working for their staff.

Sale and consumption of alcohol in restaurants will be banned, but customers will be allowed to dine in.

All shopping malls, community malls, department stores, exhibition centres, conference halls, convenience stores, super markets can remain open as usual, but must follow the guidelines laid down by the CCSA.

All crowd-based activities, such as conferences, seminars, banquets, distribution of food or other items, are banned in all Red Zones, except for activities organized by official organizations and with the approval of the authorities.

The red zone in Thailand (under maximum control) covers Bangkok and 27 provinces: Tak; Nonthaburi; Pathum Thani; Ayutthaya; Saraburi; Lop Buri; Sing Buri; Angthong; Nakhon Nayok; Kanchanaburi; Nakhon Pathom; Ratchaburi; Suphan Buri; Prachuap Khiri Khan; Phetchaburi; Samut Songkhram; Samut Sakhon; Chachoengsao; Prachin Buri; Sa Kaeo; Samut Prakan; Chanthaburi; Chon Buri; Trat; Rayong; Chumphon and Ranong.