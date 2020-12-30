Thailand Imposes a Ban on Gatherings Over Covid-19 Outbreaks

Thailand’s government has banned all large gatherings “posing risk of covd-19 transmission”, except for certain activities. The nationwide order is effective immediately in Covid-plagued zones.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the ban applied to any gatherings that would pose a risk of covid-19 transmission. Furthermore gatherings that will exploit opportunities to compound people’s hardships or were intended to spread the disease.

In Covid-19 “maximum control zones” and”control zones”, gatherings and activities that would draw crowds are prohibited. Except for household gatherings and government activities authorized by provincial governors.

Gatherings and activities in government-designated “close surveillance zones” and “surveillance zones” can take place if they receive prior approval from provincial governors. Furthermore household gatherings and government activities are again excepted.

Policies on quarantine

Meanwhile, Provincial governors are to declare which areas are designated maximum control, control, close surveillance and surveillance zones. They will also set their own policies on quarantine for arrivals, according to the Bangkok Post.

Violators will also face punishment under Section 18 of the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations. The section carries a jail term of up to two years and/or also a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

The ban was issued by defence forces chief Gen Chalermpol Srisawasdi in his capacity as the official tasked with handling security-related emergency situations.

The announcement came after the latest Covid-19 outbreak was found to have spread to a majority of Thailand’s provinces.

The 48 affected provinces are Samut Sakhon; Bangkok; Rayong; Nakhon Pathom; Samut Prakan; Phetchaburi; Chachoengsao; Nonthaburi; Pathum Thani; Samut Songkhram; Saraburi; Ratchaburi; Chon Buri; Tak; Chaiyaphum; Nakhon Ratchasima, Chai Nat, Krabi, Phichit, Ayutthaya, Khon Kaen, Phuket, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan; Nakhon Nayok; Prachin Buri; Songkhla; Satun; Chiang Mai; Phetchabun; Sukhothai; Ang Thong; Lop Buri; Suphan Buri; Loei; Udon Thani; Surin; Ubon Ratchathani; Nakhon Si Thammarat; Surat Thani; Trang; Narathiwat; Lampang; Chanthaburi; Rayong; Amnat Charoen and Trat.

Pattaya City Ordered into Covid-19 Lockdown

Meanwhile, the resort city of Pattaya has been locked down until further notice to curb a surge in Covid-19 infections plaguing Thailand. Pattaya and the rest of Bang Lamung district in Chonburi Province are now under full lockdown the provincial disease control committee said on Wednesday.

The lockdown order, signed by Governor Pakarathorn Thianchai, the committee chairman. The order was issued after 22 new Covid-19 infections were registered in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province in Thailand.

The following measures are to be taken under the lockdown order:

– All department stores, restaurants and shops selling food and drinks are closed. They are open to customers for take-home only;

– Convenience stores are also closed between 10pm-5am;

– All educational institutes, both public and private facilities at all levels, including tuition and nursery schools, are also closed;

– Also closed are public swimming pools, water parks, amusement parks, cinemas, entertainment venues, traditional massage parlours, spas, fitness centres, barbers, beauty shops and internet shops;

– All venues for both outdoor and indoor activities likely to draw crowds of people are closed.

– Face masks must also be worn outdoors and at crowded venues.

Violators are liable to penalties under the Communicable Disease Act of 2015 and also other related laws.

The order was sent to the Chon Buri police chief; heads of state enterprises and government offices; the Chon Buri provincial administration organization (PAO); Pattaya City; and all municipalities in Bang Lamung for immediate implementation.