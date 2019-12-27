Thailand Authorities Incinerate 10 Tons of Contaminated Marijuana

Thailand’s Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin presided over the ceremony to incinerate the illegal drug in Ayutthaya. The Office of Narcotics Control Board torched 10 tonnes of contaminated marijuana.

The contaminated marijuana seized from drug cases over the past year in Thailand.

The marijuana was found to be contaminated with the large amount of heavy metal, pesticide and fungus. Health officials said it couldn’t be used for medical purposes or researches.

Wichai Chaiyamongkol, advisor to ONCB said that the agency had earlier hand over two tonnes of seized marijuana to ten organizations.

The cannabis will be used for production of medicinal cannabis (CBD oil) and medical researches. The incineration of the marijuana was made in the closed system he said. Above all the burning had no impact to the environment.

9 Tons of Marijuana Torched in Northeastern Thailand

Last year Police of the Northeastern Nakhon Phanom province burned 9-tons of seized marijuana worth THB200 million (US$6 million). At the time it was the largest amount of weed that Thailand has burnt in the last ten years.

The Governor torched it on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. With an organized ceremony, addressed the Thai locals. The burning was also to show the youth of the nation the harmful effects of drugs and ways to overcome it.

Thai Media also reported that of late, marijuana smugglers have been using Thailand’s northeastern routes for this trade.

Meanwhile, the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) has advised the government to proceed with extreme caution on its marijuana policy. Warning that Thailand must abide by international drug control treaties and guard against a damaging policy misstep.

The INCB is monitoring marijuana policy in Southeast Asian countries and was deeply concerned about the hype around “liberalization” of the plant’s use in Thailand.