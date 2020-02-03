Thai Police Unmasking the Horrific Murders of a Suspected Serial Killer

Thai Police investigating a serial killed who has been dubbed the “Ice Metal Casket Killer” have been kept of their toes over his gruesome murders. Police say he tortured and killed his victims in metal caskets.

Thai Investigators suspect Apichai Ongwisit, 40, was involved in the murders of at least three or more women. They believe he used metal caskets to tortured his victims to death before concealing their corpses on his property.

An interrogation of a former Thai security guard at Apichai’s house led police into the killers world. Thai police found more than 300 human bones on his property south of Bangkok.

Apichai was arrested last month after police found the body of 22 year-old Warinthorn “Kuk-kik” Chaiyachet. Her body was wrapped in a plastic bag and buried on the man’s property.

As the investigation proceeded, police stumbled upon more bones in a pond on his property. Thai police said the evidence suggests there have been at least three victims. Miss Warinthorn and two other females, one of whom is believed to have been between 15-18.

Thai police are looking into a large number of missing person complaints which may help them identify the other two dead victims, the Bangkok Post reports.

Thai police divers discover bones in pond

The bones found in the pond are key evidence for pressing additional charges of murder against Apichai, Thai police said. Apichai, has already been accused of abusing drugs, illegally possessing a gun and concealing dead bodies. Thai police are now focusing on accounts from the suspect’s former Thai security guard.

Late last year, the security guard told police of his connection to Apichai in an attempt to secure leniency for a drug offence. He said he spent time with Apichai in prison back in 2012. Upon their were released, Apichai employed him as a security guard at his house.

During his time there, he claimed Apichai had a heated argument with Warinthorn before hitting her with a stick. Apichai then stuffed her inside a metal casket for two days, until she died of suffocation. He said the body was then placed in a large plastic bag and buried in the backyard.

Pol Col Jirakrit Jarunpat, chief of city police Women’s and Children’s Welfare Division, told the Bangkok Post, there investigation team then spent days looking into the background of Apichai and his father. They also questioned women who claimed they had been forcefully detained by Apichai in the past.

Suspected serial killer arrested

On Jan 9, police raided Apichai’s house and arrested him, also finding drugs and a gun. They also searched for the female victim the security guard had told them about.

The officers found Warinthorn’s body buried in the garden and wrapped in a plastic bag.

According to investigators, Warinthorn had worked as a “sideline woman” who entertained guests at bars. Thai police believe she met Apichai and entered into a drug-fueled relationship. She later resided with him at his house prior to the discovery of her body.

The Warinthorn case also prompted police to expand their investigation and conduct a forensic search of Apichai’s house and property.

On Jan 16, a team of divers retrieved human ribs and hair from a pond believed to belong to a teen girl. The next day, Thai police found hundreds of pieces of human bones wrapped up and weighed down by heavy dumbbells in the pond.

On Jan 23, 30 more pieces of human bones were discovered in the pond. They were encased in a metal casket, initial findings suggest they are also female bones.

These findings led police to the conclusion that at least three women, including Warinthorn, might have fallen prey to Apichai.

Hundreds of human bones found

Forensic experts are now testing to see whether the bones match missing people files.

This is a difficult case,” Pol Col Jirakrit told the Bangkok Post, saying the probe into the second and third corpses requires a detailed analysis of data going back many years.

Even in the case of Warinthorn, the suspect has flatly denied he killed her and claims she died of a drug overdose.

Apichai is the son of Chaloemchai Ongwisit, who ran the now-defunct Ongwisit market. His father was also arrested in 1983 for killing an underage girl in anger after she broke his fish tank.

He concealed the corpse by cutting up her body and scattering the parts in many locations. Chaloemchai was shot dead after his release from prison.

Source: The Bangkok Post