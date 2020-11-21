Connect with us

Regional News Thailand Politics

Thai Police Now Targeting High School Students Over Protest
Advertisement

Regional News Thailand Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Threatens Protesters with Lese Majesty Law

Regional News

Thailand's Health Department Reports 6 Imported Covid-19 Cases

Regional News Thailand Politics

Police Threaten Lese Lajeste Law Against Anti-Government Protesters

Regional News Thailand Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Threatens Anti-Government Protesters

Regional News

Thailand Sees a Rise in Aggravated Domestic Violence Due to Covid-19

Regional News

Taxi Passengers Now Face a Luggage Charge to and From Airports

Regional News

Thai Politicians Flee Parliament as Protesters Clash with Thai Police

Regional News Thailand Politics

Thai Police and Anti-Government Protesters Clash Outside of Parliament

Regional News

Speeding Teen Motorcyclist Hits an Kills Elderly Monk Receiving Food

Regional News

Thai Police Now Targeting High School Students Over Protest

Published

6 hours ago

on

Thai Police Stoop to a New Low Targeting High School Students Over Protest

The Royal Thai Police have stooped to a new low targeting two teen students for joining a banned protest last month, in Bangkok. The teens spoke at a rally a day after the Prime Minister threatened tougher action against protesters.

The students said they had been summoned for violating an emergency decree by joining a protest on Oct. 15, when tens of thousands of people defied a ban by Prayuth aimed at halting protests demanding his removal and reforms of the monarchy.

“Even if you arrest protest leaders, there is not enough space in prison because hundreds more will rise up,” one of the students, 15-year Benjamaporn Nivas, told Reuters in an instant message.

The “Bad Student” group is planning a protest on Saturday and Benjamaporn said she would still attend. The other member of the group who faces charges is Lopanapat Wangpaisit, 17.

Thai Police spokesman Yingyos Thepjumnong said the two were summoned to acknowledge the charge and would be questioned in the presence of their parents and lawyer.

Teenage students made speeches

Thai Police Stoop to a New Low Targeting High School Students Over Protest

Youth- and student-led protests since July have become the greatest challenge to Thailand’s establishment in years and dozens of arrests and attempts to quell them have so far only brought more people into the streets.

Prayuth has refused the protesters’ demand to resign and rejected their accusation that he engineered last year’s election to keep power he seized in a 2014 coup.

Protesters also seek to redraw the constitution written by his former junta and curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, saying the monarchy has enabled decades of military domination.

The Royal Palace in Bangkok has made no comment since the protests began.

On Thursday, Prayuth threatened to use all laws to prosecute protesters who break them, raising concerns among activists that this could also mean harsh royal insult laws under which there have been no prosecutions for more than two years.

Although demonstrations have largely been peaceful, police used teargas and water cannons against protesters on Tuesday. At least 55 were injured from tear gas and six from gunshot wounds.

Another major protest is planned at the Crown Property Bureau on Wednesday. Protesters say they seek to reclaim the palace fortune, which the king has taken under his personal control.

Bad Students นักเรียนเลว Facebook page posts

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS