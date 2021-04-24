Thai Immigration Directs all 90-Day Reporting to Updated Website

Due to the resent surge in covid-19 cases nationwide Thailand’s immigration bureau is instructing foreigners to report online. Foreigners are to submit their 90-day reporting online, now the immigration website is up and running again.

Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong, deputy commander of the Immigration Bureau says that online reporting will help reduce overcrowding at immigration offices during the resent surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide.

Expats residing in Thaland have complained frequently about the lengthy outage of the online system at a time when the pandemic has been a major concern. Even when the website was working earlier, filling out the 90-day form (TM47) and successfully saving it was a hit-and-miss affair.

Those who have to meet the legal requirement for 90-day reporting now have an option besides showing up in person at provincial immigration offices or sending a form via postal mail.

The online system can also reduce travel time and expenses, Poj Maj Gen Achayon said.

The Immigration Act also requires landlords to report the presence of any foreign tenants to authorities using the TM30 form within 24 hours of their arrival. They can visit the website or download the “Section 38” app for Android or iOS devices.

New online system to enter Thailand

Meanwhile, according to the Bangkok Post the Tourism Authority of Thailand said the Entry Thailand online platform is now up and running for vaccinated international visitors considering visiting the country.

The one-stop platform outlines the preparations visitors need to make in advance of a visit, in line with government policy to gradually reopen to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

International visitors who have received one or both required shots (depending on the brand) of a vaccine registered with the Ministry of Public Health or approved by the WHO, no less than 14 days before the travel date, will be eligible to have their quarantine reduced to seven days.