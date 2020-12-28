Thai Government Quash Rumors of a New Nationwide Alcohol Ban

Thai Government officials have quashed rumors that an alcohol ban was about to be enforced due a recent outbreak of covid-19. Rumors on the alcohol sales ban began circulating online last week. By Christmas Eve the rumor had even been reported by some Thai news outlets.

The reports claimed that alcohol sales would be banned nationwide as a preventative measure against the new wave of coronavirus cases in Thailand.

However, government officials have said there is no truth to reports of an impending ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages, Daily News reported.

Despite the new wave of COVID-19 cases, officials consider the situation as being under control, therefore there is no need to introduce a nationwide alcohol ban. Some restrictions to the sale of alcohol may apply but only in areas where the new wave COVID-19 infections is highest.

On Friday, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration also confirmed there was no truth to rumors of an alcohol ban. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Thai Government, said the ban on alcohol sales was one of many rumors being spread online in what has been as “fake news”.

Currently bars, pubs and restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol as normal, as are supermarkets and convenience stores. However, all establishments must have strict screening and social distancing measures in place.

Prime Minister Tightens Emergency Decree Rules

Thailand’s Prime Minister has signed an order curbing mass gatherings and restricted movement in and out of disease-control areas. The order also restricts movement of migrant workers. The new rules will also be strictly enforced under the emergency decree, above all to curb the new outbreak of Covid-19.

The announcement published in the Thai Government’s Royal Gazette on Friday. Its details a set of regulations under Section 9 of the decree, which was first imposed nationwide on March 26. The emergency decree has been extended several times since then. The latest extension is valid until Jan 15, 2021.

The announcement said that the government has regularly issued disease-control measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. As a new wave of infections has occurred in some areas, authorities have increased the effectiveness of measures to deal swiftly with the situation. The strict measures were implemented to prevent the pandemic from spiraling out of control.

The latest outbreak was first detected on Dec 18 among migrant workers at the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon. Cases linked to the market have since been confirmed in 33 provinces, with dozens of Thais and hundreds of migrant workers infected.