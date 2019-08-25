Thai Dignitaries Injured After Their Van Crashes on Bangkok Motorway

BANGKOK – A mini van transporting Thai dignitaries on an observation trip to Pattaya has crashed injuring 6 passengers.

The six injured included Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon, 70, a former police chief, and Prasobsuk Boondej, 74, a former president of the Senate and the Court of Appeals.

The incident took place on Friday night on the Thab Chang motorway in Prawet district in Bangkok.

The other three in the group were Wiset Winyu, Supawadee Techaburana and Pacharee Mahititamtorn.

They were sent to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok, Pol Gen Pacharawat was later transferred to Phramongkutklao Hospital.

He sustained a spine injury and cracked collarbone but does not need surgery, according the Bangkok Post.

Police said they were preparing to charge the driver of the van with carelessness causing damage and injuries.

An initial investigation found the van was taking the Thai dignitaries on an observation trip to Pattaya from Bangkok. The driver allegedly reached out to charge his mobile phone and lost control of the vehicle. The passenger van slammed into the roadside barrier and overturned.