Thai Baht Bus Crashes in Injuring 16 Singaporeans Tourists
The vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction, but the driver lost control of the bus and ploughed into roadside bushes.

Sixteen Singaporean tourists have been injured, five of them seriously, when their Baht Bus skidded off a road in central Thailand. All the injured passengers were rushed to the provincial hospital in Sing Buri.

Rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation arrived at the scene to find a baht bus on its side in a ditch.

Police said that the tourists were taking on a tour of a church and Channasoot local market, where a Christmas celebration was being held.

They were on their way back to their hotel when the accident occurred. Police, said that the bus driver had apparently tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle. The vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction, but the driver lost control of the bus and ploughed into roadside bushes. The baht bus ended up on its side and the Singaporean tourists were scattered around the crash scene.

Police are investigating, the Baht Bus driver was tested for drugs and alcohol by police. The results were apparently negative.

Photos from the Crash Scene

