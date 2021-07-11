Thai AirAsia Airline Suspends all Domestic Flights Until the End of July

Budge Airline Thai AirAsia has suspended all domestic flights from July 12 to 31 as it is cooperating with authorities to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The budget airline had said on Friday night that the suspensions would start on Saturday, but it quickly backtracked. Scheduled flights on Saturday and Sunday were operating as normal in order to ease the impact on passengers who might be left stranded, it said on itsThai AirAsia Travels Facebook page. Thai AirAsia apologized for any inconvenience.

In the revised announcement, the budget airline said all domestic flights would be suspended from July 12-31 as the Covid situation had grown increasingly severe, leading the government to impose restrictions on travel.

Thai AirAsia said it was necessary to cooperate with the government to reduce the workload of medical staff in preventing and controlling the spread of the virus. Passengers who have booked flights for the remainder of the month will receive an SMS or email from the airline about their options.

Airline Night flights grounded

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has ordered airlines to suspend domestic flights between 9pm and 4am in keeping with the night curfew imposed in Greater Bangkok and four southern border provinces.

In an order signed by CAAT director Suttipong Kongpool, carriers are required to restrict flight operations from tomorrow following the announcement of toughened Covid-19 restrictions approved on Friday.

Also effective from tomorrow, the public transport network will close between 9pm and 3am and people are urged to avoid unnecessary trips until 4am.

Airlines have been told to tell passengers and offer assistance if their flights are cancelled or rescheduled to comply with the tightened anti-virus measures, the CAAT said.

However, the suspension order does not affect international flights operating under the Phuket Sandbox tourism scheme, according to the CAAT’s public relations team.