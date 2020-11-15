Taxi Driver Dies after Taking a Cocktail of Drugs and Viagra at Sex Party

A taxi driver has died from a heart attack after taking a cocktail of drugs, Viagra and erection cream at an orgy in central Thailand. Mr Khun Thep, 44, collapsed in a hotel suite during an alleged sex party with friends in Samut Prakan province on Sunday.

Police found alcohol, a pack of Viagra, “Marathon Rub” erection cream, and two unknown pills lying on the table next to the couch where Mr Thep was found dead.

Thep, a taxi driver, had taken a woman to his room, but he emerged an hour later to tell friends he was feeling unusually tired. Friends later found him unresponsive and naked from the waist down, Thai media reported.

“We have a sex party like this every month. He came to our suite and just slept on the couch while we partied – we thought he was just tired,” a friend said. “However, after I shook his body he wasn’t responding.”

Police found several bottles of whiskey and cans of beer in the hotel suite.Peanuts, fried chicken and dried shrimp were also found on the table. Detectives said the 44-year-old suffered a heart attack after having “energetic” sex and consuming a cocktail of alcohol and drugs.

After taking the Viagra pills, the “Marathon Rub” cream had also been applied to his penis, police said.

“There was nothing suspicious about the taxi drivers death at the hotel,” police spokesperson Namasphong Madha said. “However, it is embarrassing for his family as they did not know that he was there.”

7-foot python bites woman on toilet in Central Thailand

Meanwhile, a 54 year-old woman has sworn to “check the toilet every time” after she was attacked by a six and a half meter long python on Sunday when she was sitting on the toilet.

Boonsong Plaikaew, 54, felt a searing pain on her buttocks and saw blood running down her legs while sitting on the toilet in her house in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok.

As she looked with her hand to see what had caused the pain, the snake that had been hiding in the toilet bowl bit her finger. Plaikaew ran out of the bathroom and screamed for help before her husband locked the door behind her.

He called animal rescuers, accompanied by paramedics, to the couple’s house, who gave Plaikaew first aid before taking her to the hospital. She was released later that day.

Pythons are not poisonous, but the doctors administered antibiotics to the woman because of the possible risk of infection from the bites she had suffered.

In a conversation from the hospital, Plaikaew said: “I did not see the snake hiding in the bowl, so I was just doing my stuff when I was attacked,” Thai media reported.

After the incident, animal rescuers caught the snake responsible for the attack and removed it from the house in a sack. The animal will later be released back into the wild.

“From now on, I will check the toilet every time before I sit down,” Boonsong said.

It is not clear what kind of snake Plaikaew was bitten by. But Thailand is the home of three python species: the reticulated python, the Burmese python and the Brongersma python.