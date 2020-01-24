Connect with us

Regional News

Swiss Man Dies After Allegedly Setting Fire to His Home in Pattaya
Advertisement

Regional News

Deputy National Police Chief Transferred to Inactive Post

Regional News

Government to Introduce 12 Step Program to Tackle PM2.5 Air Quality

Regional News

Law Enforcement is Key to Ending Thailand's PM2.5 Smog Levels

Regional News

More Human Bones and Skull Found in Serial Killers Pond

News Regional News

Texting Teen Driver Causes School Van Crash Killing Student

News Regional News

Murder-Robber Suspect Now Says Gold Heist was a "Suicide Attempt"

News Regional News

Thai Couple Confess to Outdoor Adult Video Scandal

Regional News

Thailand's Environment Board to Release New Anti-Smog Measures

News Regional News

Over 400 Schools Closed in Bangkok Due to Dangerous PM2.5 Levels

Regional News

Swiss Man Dies After Allegedly Setting Fire to His Home in Pattaya

Advertisements

The Swiss man also suffered from severe paranoia, a condition of being afraid of everything and constantly thinking that he will be attacked. Furthermore his body was taken for an autopsy as Pattaya police investigate the incident.

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Swiss Man dies Pattaya

A 81 year-old Swiss man suffering from paranoia has died after allegedly setting his home on fire in Pattaya, Thailand. Firefighters were alerted to a fire at 6am on Thursday, in Bang Lamung District.

Smoke were seen billowing out from a one-story house in the housing estate. Firefighters were able to put out the flames and disconnect electricity supply to the property.

During the incident, Ms. Angel Phlaserdin, rushed out of the burning house with her pets.

House fire Pattaya

Firefighters entered the home and found Swiss National Henry Hermann (81), lying on the floor. They consequently performed first aid on him but failed to save his life, Thai media reported.

According Angel, Hermann called for her after feeling tightness in his chest before his house caught fire.

The fire was allegedly started after Hermann left the stove turned on. Hermann may have ignited the stove in an attempt to set the house on fire, a neighbour told police.

The Swiss man also suffered from severe paranoia, a condition of being afraid of everything and constantly thinking that he will be attacked. Furthermore his body was taken for an autopsy as Pattaya police investigate the incident.

Firefighter Try to Save Swiss Man in Pattaya House Fire

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement