Swede Sues Thai MP Over Fraudulent Mileage on BMW 7 Series

A Swedish businessman has filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Police against Jaruk Srion, a Future Forward party MP, his brother and Thai Thanayontakarn Co for fraud.Swede Casper Bartholdi, 34, told the Nation that he saw Jaruk’s post offering a 2011 BMW series 7 for sale with 60,000 miles on the odometer on a website. He was interested in the car and asked his Thai wife to contact the seller.

They all agreed to meet at a used car shop in the Kanchanaphisek area. After agreeing on a price of Bt1.45 million, the Casper drove the car home only to have it break down on the motorway. He was forced to call for the vehicle to be towed to a garage. The BMW allegedly need to be fixed 3 times at a cost of Bt300,00.

Odometer on BMW Clocked Backwards

He took the vehicle to an official BMW dealer in Chonburi, where he discovered the vehicle had 400,000 miles on the odometer. Not the s60,000 stated by the seller. He contacted Mr. Jaruk and asked for Bt1 million compensation however Jaruk only offered him Bt300,000.

He said no to the offer and went to the police. Mr. Jaruk also allegedly told Casper their was nothing he could do since he was a sitting MP. Casper then took the matter to Crime Suppression Division to seek justice, according to Casper’s sister-in-law.

An officer received the complaint and documented it for further investigation.

The same evening, Mr. Jaruk made a statement saying that he wasn’t involved in the deal. He claimed that he was just a coordinator and a close friend of the BMW. “He should sue the owner, not me” Mr. Jaruk said. He also claimed that he never witnessed nor was involved in the transfer of money.

He also intends to file a complaint against the Swede for slander.

Source: The Nation, Siamrath