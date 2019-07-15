Sub Surface Water Retention System Proposed to Stop Bangkok Flooding

BANGKOK -King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang has proposed construction of two sub-surface water retention facilities in a bid to ease flood problems in Bangkok.

Prof.Dr. Suchatvee Suwansawat, said the proposed model is the combination of the sub-surface water retention system, used in Tokyo and the “Monkey’s Cheeks” water project, initiated by the late King Rama IX.

Two areas were recommended for the project – Benjakitti Park and Chatuchak Park.

The first location will alleviate Bangkok flood problems in Klong Toei, Wattana, Sathorn, Yannawa, Sukhumvit and RamaIX areas while the latter will receive floodwaters in Chatuchak, Lat Phrao, Bang Sue areas and Vibhavadi Road.

He insisted that the construction of each project needed the budget of about one billion baht for the whole system, which is considered low when compared to the yearly budget for Bangkok water management.

The Sub Surface Water Retention project will be proposed to Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut later this year.

Bangkok Flooding is very common in many parts of the city during the annual monsoon.

Rains in 2011 brought the worst floods in decades, putting a fifth of the city under water.

The city, once a network of canals that earned it the moniker “Venice of the East”, has filled in many of those water channels for construction.

According to experts have determined that Bangkok is sinking by more than 1 centimeter (0.4 inches) each year.