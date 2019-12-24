Student Bully Facing Possible Attempted Murder Charges

Police in central Thailand are contemplating attempted of murder charges against a 19 year-old Mathayom 6 student. The 19 year-old stabbed a fellow student in the neck with a piece of glass at their school on Friday.

He has confessed to the crime and could be charged with attempted murder, according to provincial police.

The 19-year-old student was accompanied by parents to acknowledged a charge of assault on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Chayut Marayat told the Bangkok Post the student confessed to attacking his fellow student in a fit of anger. He asked for forgiveness from the victim before hugging him to show he had repented.

Student Admitted to Anger Issues

The assailant allegedly lashed out because the victim and his friends had provoked him. He also admitted he had a problem controlling his anger.

The student, who has been suspended from school after the incident, was brought up by relatives as his parents worked overseas, according to the Bangkok Post.

According to the relatives, the youth has a serious issue with anger management. As a result he has been on medication for many years. The treatment stopped last year when his condition appeared to be improving.

However, they noticed recently that his anger problems were returning and made an appointment for him to see a doctor.

Pol Maj Gen Chayut said police were investigating to see whether the assailant had intended to take the victim’s life. If so, he will be charged with attempted murder.

Although the victim did not wish to pursue legal action, police must proceed with conducting a criminal investigation as the offence is non-compoundable.

Bullying in Thailand’s Schools

A survey by the Mental Health Department has shown that about 600,000 Thai children are bullied at school. Accounting for 40 per cent of all students and making Thailand No 2 in the world for the problem, behind Japan.

Dr Boonruang says bullying in schools happens as early as kindergarten. Children are imitating violence they have seen from online media or in family surroundings.

Studies following the conditions of youth and children in every province of Thailand found about 600,000 children are bullied at school, accounting for about 40%, he said.

The percentage has risen as a study in 2010 found 33% of students said they bullied others online. Another 43% said they were bullied by others.

“Bullying is the beginning of the cultivation of violent behavior, both those who bully others and those who were bullied. It will also have an effect in the long run,” he said.