Connect with us

Regional News

Street Water Fights Officially Banned from Songkran 2021 Festival
Advertisement

Regional News

Pedigree Cats Worth Thousands Seized by Thai Police in Drug Raid

Regional News

Driver Killed After Pickup Crashes and Overturns n Central Thailand

Regional News

Thai Want Harsher Penalties for Repeat Offending Drunk Drivers

Regional News

One Dead, 2 Injured after Pickup Truck Crashes into Freight Truck

Regional News

Couple Killed after their Pickup Collides Head-on with a Beer Truck

Regional News

Lingerie Factory Abrupt Shutters Leaving 1300 Workers Jobless

Regional News

Thailand's Defence Ministry Looks to Axe Up to 350 Generals

Regional News

Freedom House Downgrades Thailand to “Not Free” in Global Rankings

Regional News

Buddhist Monk Struck and Killed at Road Crossing in Central Thailand

Regional News

Street Water Fights Officially Banned from Songkran 2021 Festival

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Street Water Fights Officially Banned from Songkran 2021

Thailand’s COVID-19 task force has officially banned the street water fights that usually take place during Songkran 2021 celebrations in the upcoming Thai New Year due to the pandemic.

The Songkran 2021 festival takes place from April 13 to 15 and in a normal year crowds pack the streets, spraying water guns or flinging water from pick-up trucks in what has been described as the world’s biggest water fight.

“Water splashing will not happen this Songkran. We must ask you to cooperate with us,” Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand’s COVID-19 taskforce, told a briefing.

He said foam parties would also be banned, though a tradition of pouring water over the hands of older people, religious activities and travel between provinces to visit relatives would be allowed.

Thailand has been relatively successful in controlling coronavirus infections, with a new wave of infections in the first two months of the year now leveling off and after recording 88 deaths.

New hope for tourism

But the country’s strict border controls have decimated its vital tourism industry, with revenues dropping over 80% as visitor numbers plunged from 40 million visitors in 2019 to 6.7 million last year.

A global vaccine rollout has given hope that tourism can be revived and Taweesin gave more details on Friday on a plan to relax strict quarantine rules starting April 1.

Mandatory quarantine would be cut from 14 to 10 days for general arrivals and halved for those who were vaccinated, he said. Unvaccinated foreigners will still be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result, while Thai citizens will no longer need to do so.

To qualify for the vaccinated group, all visitors must get a shot within three months of travel and present a certificate as proof.

Taweesin added that those traveling from countries where there are COVID-19 mutations will still need to undergo quarantine for 14 days.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Our Online Shopping Store

Our Store

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS