Story of Giraffe on the Lam in Thailand Comes to Tragic End

The story of a young giraffe that escaped from a transport truck and was on the lam in Thailand has come to a tragic end. The giraffe was found in the ditch in front of Sunrise Lagoon Hotel & Golf Club Thai media reported.

Safari World Plc staffers and rescue workers tried to retrieve the dead giraffe from the ditch. Veterinarians would investigate the cause of the animal’s death, Thai media also said.

On Tuesday the giraffe escaped from a container of zoo animals on the way to Safari World. It jumped from the back of the poorly secured lorry as it slowed in highway traffic after leaving Bangkok’s main airport on Tuesday.

Authorities spent two-day search using drones and hang gliders in efforts to find the young giraffe.

A video posted on social media showed a giraffe galloping in the middle of a road. While another filmed at dusk showed a giraffe in front of a bush with vehicles passing.

Even more Hundreds of thousands of people followed Facebook live videos of journalists trailing the hunt for the runaway. Comments lamenting its fate also poured onto Thai social media.”Hope you reincarnate in a better world lil giraffe,” said one.

Safari World is Thailand’s biggest animal park, but the multi-million-dollar company has in the past been criticized for training its creatures to perform for entertainment, according to the Bangkok Post.

Zoos and animal shows are common in Thailand. Zoos charge tourist to have their pictures taken with animals or watch elephants perform tricks.