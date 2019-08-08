Connect with us

News Regional News

Seniority Not Nepotism to Determine Promotions for Police in Thailand
Advertisement

News Video Regional News

Government of Thailand Backs Retailers "No Plastic" Campaign

Regional News

Former Park Chief Turns Himself into Police Over Murder Charge

Regional News

Over 90 Percent of Krathongs Collected in Bangkok Were Biodegradable

Regional News

Retired Policeman Shoots and Kills Plaintiff and Lawyer in Court Room

Northen Thailand

Copyright Agents in Northeastern Thailand Face Arrest for Extortion

Chiang Rai News

Great Joy and Expectation as Catholics in Thailand Await Pope’s Visit

Northen Thailand

Deputy Commerce Minister Pledges to Fix Copyright Loophole

News Video Northen Thailand

VIDEO: Drunken American Gets Racist and Vulgar in Chiang Mai

News Video Regional News

American Fugitive on Life Support after Shooting Himself in the Head

News

Seniority Not Nepotism to Determine Promotions for Police in Thailand

Published

3 months ago

on

BANGKOK – Seniority not nepotism will be the key criteria in determining the promotions of police officers under new regulations of the Police Commission.

The new regulations for  police officers came into force after their publication in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.

If two officers are of the same rank, the officer who served in that rank for the longer period is considered more senior.

If the two police officers have held the same rank for the same duration. The officer who spent longer time in the lower ranks will be considered more senior than the other.

If the two police officers spent their time in the lower ranks equally, the officer who is older is considered as more senior.

If a police officer served in parts of the south, his time will automatically doubled from the actual time spent.

The use of seniority for promotions in the police force was reintroduced after the Thai Police came under heavy criticism.

Many reshuffles or appointments in recent years were thought to have been influenced by nepotism.

Political interference and money, leading to the accusation that promotions in the police force can be bought.

Officers who have close political connections or who could afford to pay large amounts were promoted to profitable positions. The also saw their status rise faster than those who couldn’t.

Politics in the Promotions and Appointments

In 2017 Mahidol University conducted a survey which included 1,319 police officers, ranging in rank from Commander to Squad Leader.

It was found that political involvement in making transfers and promotions mainly affected police commissioned officers.

The rules and regulations for promotions and transfers of officers were overall considered to be very fair. However, there were other aspects considered to be less fair.

It was also found that politicians and outside influential figures, as well as nepotism, played a role in the promotion and transfer of police officers.

Source: Thai PBS

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement