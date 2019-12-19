School Preforms Bag Checks After Student Shot and Killed

The secondary school where a 13-year-old was shot dead by a classmate is now checking students’ bags for weapons. Earlier this week 13-year-old Chonlasit Boonchan shot and killed.

The classmate said Chonlasit repeatedly insulted and repeatedly bullied him.and taunted him, calling him a “toot”.

A commemoration service was held in the morning for the deceased student. The fifth floor of the school building where the boy was killed was closed.

Classes which used rooms on the floor were moved to other school buildings. The move was aimed at easing the stress and fear of students shocked by the killing.

In addition, educational activities of the deceased boy’s class were suspended until Monday. The school’s janitor has already cleaned blood stains. A spiritual ritual was also preformed at the scene for the dead boy’s spirit.

The school has requested netizens and social media users to stop criticizing and denouncing the concerned students. Stating the tragedy had brought loss and pain to the families of both the alleged perpetrator and the victim.

Source: The Nation