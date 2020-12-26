School Apologizes After Teacher Taped 6 Year-olds Mouth Shut

A teacher at Sarasas Witaed Samut Prakan School in central Thailand has apologized after taping a grade 1 student’s mouth shut. The 6-year-old was abused by the teacher who also punched his back and didn’t allow the boy to use the bathroom.

Parents of the student went to file a report with the local Police. They also notified the media after the 6-year-old was abused by a teacher at the school. Si the teacher taped the student’s mouth shut and punched his back. The boy still has pain around the mouth area and was not allowed to use the bathroom until class finished. He is terrified of returning to school.

The School reported on the incident on Christmas day. The school stated “The grade 1 class teacher used clear tape on a student’s mouth and then punched his back as heard from the media. The school apologized for the incident and is sorry for what happened. We apologize to the parents that were affected. Sarasas school recognizes the problem of student punishments.

Management has helped keep watch and recommended teachers along with strict teaching regulations”.

The school also reveals they have given orders to never punish students physically or mentally. Teachers should teach students with love, understanding, and gentle care. There have been meetings with related sectors to protect against an incident like this from happening again.

The 1st grade class teacher is new and had been working at the school for only 3-4 months with the required papers. The teacher has received training and joined in regular meetings. The teacher understands that physically harming the student is not allowed, Sanook reported.

After hearing about what happened Sarasas Witaed Samut Prakan School has also punished the teacher accordingly. Above all the school apologizes to all parents and thanks to them for trusting the school.