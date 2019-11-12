Connect with us

Regional News

Retired Policeman Shoots and Kills Plaintiff and Lawyer in Court Room
Advertisement

News Video Regional News

Government of Thailand Backs Retailers "No Plastic" Campaign

Regional News

Former Park Chief Turns Himself into Police Over Murder Charge

Regional News

Over 90 Percent of Krathongs Collected in Bangkok Were Biodegradable

News Video Regional News

American Fugitive on Life Support after Shooting Himself in the Head

Regional News

Korean Man Stabbed 17 Times Offers Reward to Find his Attacker

Regional News

Nearly 300 People Allege Extortion from Copyright Agents

Health Regional News

How Far Will Thailand's Cannabis Green Gold Rush Go

News Video Regional News

Bangkok City Inspectors Sacked for Extortion of Street Vendor

Regional News

Khon Kaen Court Upholds Jail Sentence for Mayor Who Forced Reporter to Strip

Regional News

Retired Policeman Shoots and Kills Plaintiff and Lawyer in Court Room

Advertisements

Suriyan Hongwilai, spokesman for the Court of Justice, said the shooting happened before the judge had not entered the courtroom.

Published

6 hours ago

on

A retired policeman involved in a land dispute case shot and killed the plaintiff and his lawyer before being fatally shot by an on-duty police officer. The horrific incident happened in a Chanthaburi courtroom on Tuesday morning.

The man also wounded two other people who accompanied the slain plaintiff into the court.

Ret.Pol Maj Gen Thanin Chantratip, 67, was a defendant in a 10-year-long civil lawsuit. The lawsuit was concerning 86 blocks of land covering about 3,800 rai in Chanthaburi Province.

He was in court waiting for a hearing in a related criminal lawsuit concerning false complaint and false testimony allegations when land-case plaintiff Bancha Porameesanaporn arrived with his wife and two lawyers.

Media reported that the two sides began arguing and Pol Maj Gen Thanin drew his pistol and opened fire.

Bancha, 61, and lawyer Wijai Sukharom, 51, died later at Prapokklao Hospital. Mr. Bancha was a lawyer for former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra during her rice-pledging scheme case.

Mr. Bancha’s wife and plaintiff Supaporn and another lawyer, Wichai Udomthanapat, were also wounded.

Ret.Pol Maj Gen Thanin was in turn shot by an on-duty police officer and severely wounded. He later also succumbed to his wound according to Thai media.

Suriyan Hongwilai, spokesman for the Court of Justice, said the shooting happened before the judge had not entered the courtroom.

He also said the two sides had often argued with each other at past hearings.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement