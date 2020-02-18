Rescue Worker Hit and Killed by Speeding Pickup at Accident Scene

A member of a rescue unit has been killed after being hit by a speeding pickup truck while assisting victims at an accident scene. Another pickup had run off a road in Prachuap Khiri Khanon Tuesday, police said.

Pol Lt Nathapol Thalenoi, identified the rescuer as Atthawut Nubanko of the Sawang Phae Paisan Thammasathan rescue unit.

Another rescuer from the same unit, told police that he and Atthawut arrived on a motorcycle at the accident scene. A pickup had veered off the road and hit a tree, dumping buckets of jelly fish on the roadside.

After parking the motorcycle and placing an emergency light, he and Atthawut examined the pickup. They were on the roadside when the driver of a dark Toyota Vigo lost control after failing to negotiate the bend.

Mr Likit said he jumped from the road and escaped unhurt, but Atthawat was struck and killed.

Police were investigating the accident, the Bangkok Post reported.