Regional News
Remains of Missing Karen Activist “Billy” Found in Submerged Oil Barrel
Billy was last seen in Kaeng Krachan National Park on April 17, 2014 when he was apprehended by the park chief
BANGKOK – Thailand’s DSI police have announced they have discovered the remains of activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen. “Billy” went missing in suspicious circumstances more than five years ago.
Senior officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said they had found some of his remains. They had been disposed of in a submerged 200-litre oil drum in Phetchaburi province.
The DSI officials told a press conference that the human bones found inside the drum matched the DNA of a close relative of Billy’s.
Billy’s disappearance will now be treated as a murder the DSI officials said. Adding that they already had suspects in mind but need more time to gather solid evidence.
Billy’s mother and wife were put into the witness protection program.
DSI chief Pol Colonel Paisit Wongmuang explained that after DSI took up the case last June after the National Anti-Corruption Commission sent the case report them.
Probe into the case followed two tracks: one against park officials for dereliction of duty as they had reportedly released Billy without charging him with illegally collecting wild honey-comb, and the other focused on Billy’s disappearance.
DSI was helped in the investigations by the Central Institute of Forensic Science; the Border Patrol Police; the Provincial Police Region 7.
They followed clues and conducted a search finding the oil barrel containing Billy’s remains.
The underwater robot’s sonar scanning and aerial drones were launched from April 22-24.
After narrowing the target to several spots at the dam, a subsequent six-hour underwater search on April 26 led to the discovery. Police scuba divers retrieved the 200-litre oil drum, which was partially burnt and had holes.
Earlier on Tuesday, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said his agency was ready to cooperate with police. To ensure justice for all sides no matter what the outcome.
Former National Human Rights Commission Angkhana Neelapaijit posted on Facebook, that the discovery of Billy, was bitterly sad, but a step towards justice. And that Billy’s case, as he could no longer be deemed a “missing”persons case.
Also, his family would have a closure from the previous ambiguity and could hold religious rites for him.
Billy was last seen in Kaeng Krachan National Park on April 17, 2014 when he was apprehended by then park chief Chaiwat Limlikitaksorn and his four colleagues. For the alleged illegal collection of wild bee honeycomb and honey from the forest.
Billy had a Long Going Dispute with the Kaeng Krachan National Park Chief
Billy was known to have had a dispute with Chaiwat, as the activist encouraged ethnic Karen people living in the park to file a complaint him over alleged abuses.
Park officials have consistently insisted that they had detained Billy for questioning only briefly and had released him without a charge.
Billy’s wife Pinnapa Prueksaphan, lodged complaints with several agencies holding park officials responsible for her husband’s disappearance. Resulting in investigations which did not make any significant progress in the case.
In 2017, she received an official letter from the DSI informing her that the agency had resolved not to accept the disappearance of Billy as a special case.
Pol Lt-Colonel Korrawat Panprapakorn, then head of the DSI Bureau of Regional Operation Centre, later confirmed that a letter had been sent to Pinnapa. Noting that a fresh investigation would be opened only if new evidence were found.
The DSI suggestion that investigation could only proceed if Billy’s body was found led wide criticism. That Thailand’s lack of a statute on forced disappearance.
The DSI last June announced that it would reopen investigations into Billy’s disappearance.
Source: The Nation
Regional News
Amnesty International Urges Thailand to Act on Disappearances
Disregard enforcement of the law means that Thailand is allowing a gaping loophole in its own legal system
BANGKOK – Amnesty International Thailand (AIT) is calling for Thailand to enforce a law against the torture and disappearance of human rights advocates. The call comes after a UN Working Group published details of 86 outstanding incidents.
Piyanut Kotsan, the director of AIT, has urged Thailand to revise and pass the draft Prevention and Suppression of the Torture and Enforced Disappearances Bill.
“Disregard enforcement of the law means that Thailand is allowing a gaping loophole in its own legal system. Accordingly, citizens might fall victim to torture or enforced disappearance, but the government is not ready to hold perpetrators accountable,” she said.
Thailand signed the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED) in 2012. But has yet to ratify the international agreement and its enforcement as domestic law.
Giuseppe Busini, the representative of a delegation from the European Union (EU) to Thailand. Reaffirming its commitment to the prevention of torture and involuntary disappearance, which violate human rights.
“The EU has a strong stance for everybody to sign and ratify the ICPPED and to take all legal steps; including investigating allegations of enforced disappearances; bringing perpetrators to justice; and providing proper redress to victims and their families.” He recently told a public forum on enforced disappearances on Friday, the International Day of the Disappeared.
Shui-Meng Ng, a representative from the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances and wife of disappeared Lao activist Sombath Somphone, called for other countries in Asia, including Thailand, to endorse the international convention.
“There are only two Asian countries, namely Cambodia and Sri Lanka, that have ratified the ICPPED. I think Asia should push governments to ratify it because it would strengthen the legal protection for victims. Unless there is a law, it will be impossible to criminalize enforced disappearances,” she said.
Absence of the Law in Thailand
Angkhana Neelapaijit, a former human rights commissioner and wife of disappeared lawyer Somchai Neelapaijit, said the absence of such a law is a major problem after having fought the case for over 10 years.
“The Supreme Court ruled that the family [of Mr Somchai] are not entitled to represent him in court because there is no evidence that he was hurt or killed. It is ironic as he was a person who prosecuted offenders, but involuntary disappearance cases often stall because they don’t have victims. Moreover, witnesses fear to give testimony because they are threatened,” she told the forum.
Ms Angkhana, who recently received the Ramon Magsaysay Award, called for the Ministry of Justice to resubmit the draft to the House of Representatives for review.
“In 2016, it proposed the draft bill to the government. It approved and forwarded it to the National Legislative Assembly. However, it removed several key points from the bill before it was mysteriously scrapped,” she said.
Ms Angkhana insisted that the House Speaker should review the draft with other experts to ensure that it complies with the international convention.
Ms Angkhana urged the committee which manages complaints about torture and enforced disappearance cases to follow them up.
“The mystery of these cases makes the families of the disappeared miserable,” she added.
Legal Consequences for Thailand
Nongpond Rungpetchwong, a representative from the Ministry of Justice, said House Speaker Chuan Leekpai is now looking into the legal details of the draft bill as the enforcement of domestic law must precede the ratification of the international convention.
Sanhawan Srisod, the legal adviser at the International Commission of Jurists, said a law will allow families to seek help from courts and bring criminal charges against perpetrators and collaborators.
“However, civil society has expressed concerns about the draft bill. Among these is the definition of ‘enforced disappearance’ as well as its prescription. The NLA committee said the law will not apply to past cases. However, according to international law, enforced disappearances are a special case and local legislation should apply to historical cases too,” she said.
Source: Human Rights Watch, Bangkok Post
Regional News
Bangkok Street Dog Faking Leg Injury Goes Viral on Social Media
A motorcyclist stopping to check on the dog after seeing it limping before realizing the pooch was doing perfectly alright.
BANGKOK – A street dog in Bangkok has found an innovative way to goad passers-by into giving him food, and attention. The pooch, nicknamed Gae by locals, fakes an injury by dragging his back left leg along the ground as if it were broken.
But once passers-by are taken in by the ruse, he gets back on all fours.
“This old dog has lived my workplace for a few years. He always does this trick to deceive people,” News 18 quoted resident Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul as saying.
“I feed him rice but he still has this habit. He’s very smart. I think he does it to get people to feed him,” Chongplapolkul said.
Ahahaha, clever dog!
Canny street mutt fakes a broken leg to get attention and food from passers-by in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/4NzMP8hido
— Mad eagle (@notavulture) August 28, 2019
He said he had recently seen a motorcyclist stopping to check on the dog after seeing it limping before realizing the pooch was doing perfectly alright.
“But then he jumps up and walks away. It’s too funny. We call him Gae,” Thaweeporn said.
The dog lover said that she is certain that there was nothing wrong with Gae.
“He’s an old dog and we’ve checked both of his legs. They are both fine,” she said.
‘If Gae had any kind of injury I would take him to the vets immediately,” the pet-owner who rescues street dogs said.
Regional News
Thailand Takes Delivery of US Stryker M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicles
BANGKOK – US made “Stryker” armored vehicles have started to arrive and the army chief received them by himself at Don Mueang airport, yesterday.
Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong together with Admiral Phil Davidson, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, on Thursday witnessed the delivery. The first four Stryker vehicles arrived on two C-17 planed from Hawaii.
The first lot of 10 Stryker M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicles will undergo a delivery ceremony at the Royal Thai Army headquarters on Sept 12. The army will receive 70 Stryker vehicles this year and 50 more next year.
Each reportedly cost about 80 million baht. This year’s 70-vehicle lot includes 23 ones the United States gives free of charge. The army plans to deploy them at its infantry battalions in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok
Gen Apirat Kongsompong also stated that the used Stryker carrier vehicles were highly functional and the US was using them. Saying the US promised to supply their parts and send its personnel to guide their maintenance.
