Racing Pickup Crashes into University Students on Motorcycles

Police have pressed a charge of reckless driving against the man that crashed into three motorcycles in Bangkok on Thursday. The horrific incident the main campus of Kasetsart University, injuring five students.

A video recording the crash from the dashcam of another vehicle, circulated in social media. The video shows the pickup was speeding and crossed into the oncoming lane as the driver made a left turn.

The pickup crashed head-on into three motorcycles injuring 5 students. One of them, a third-year student, was still in an intensive care unit as of Friday.

Pol Lt Col Thanaphan Phadungkarn, deputy superintendent of Bang Khen, said on Friday that Ratthawit Sarawutwinai, 38, had been charged with reckless driving causing injuries and damage to property.

Three Motorcycles Smashed

Mr Ratthawit was charged and then released without bail as he fully cooperated with police on the case.

The driver allegedly admitted he was driving around 80 kilometers per hour at the time. He also claimed he could not slam on the brakes because his had wedged under the foot pedal.

Police also couldn’t find any sandals in the driver’s position which the driver indicated caused the accident. They also conducted an alcohol test that later proved negative.

Pol Lt Col Thanaphan said the case would be submitted to prosecutors after police received a report from forensic investigators who examined the vehicle. That would take about two weeks.

The University statement saying it would strictly screen non-university vehicles entering the campus. Saying it would ban them from areas reserved for students and university staff.

Source: Bangkok Post

DashCam Video of Truck Crashing into Motorcycles