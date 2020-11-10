Private School Says See You in Court to Parents of Abused Children

The management of a private school in Nonthaburi province is refusing to negotiate compensation with parents for children allegedly physically abused by teachers and other staff. Consequently the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School management said they want the issue to be decided in court, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet, chairman of the Campaign for Social Justice, on Tuesday led a group of parents and their lawyers to a meeting at the attorney-general’s office.

Above all they were expecting to meet with the school management for negotiations over compensation for the abused children. Consequently the meeting was called by the prosecutors.

The school representatives also didn’t show up. They sent a letter to the prosecutors on Nov 6, saying they did not want to negotiate. They wanted compensation to be determined by the Civil Court. The Office of the Attorney General also said that was perfectly legal.

He said that in a subsequent discussion with the parents and doctors it was agreed that the abused children would undergo 30 days of mental rehabilitation. The cost would be included in the compensation claim to be submitted to the school.

Parents Seeking Bt130 Million from Private School

The Office of the Attorney General would send a letter again inviting school executives for talks on compensation in maybe late December, he said. Prosecutors from the office for the protection of rights and legal assistance for people would act as mediators. If the school again refused to talk, prosecutors would provide volunteer lawyers to handle the cases to be filed with the Civil Court for the parents, he said.

Mr Ronnarong said the parents had demanded 5 million baht each in damages, about 130 million baht in total. He personally thought the demand was not too high because it had not yet been confirmed by doctors how long it would take the abused children to heal mentally.

One of the parents also said the demand for 5 million baht compensation was not high, taking into consideration the children’s mental illness and possible future medical costs.

The school had so far returned only the tuition fees for one semester, and had not paid for other costs, she said.

Private School Teachers Sentenced to Jail

Meanwhile, A criminal court has given jail sentences to four private school teachers after parents filed complaints against them for assault of their children, laywer Ronnarong Kaewphet said.

In a Facebook post, Laywer Ronnarong Kaewphet, said the parents of students who attended Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek private School in Nonthaburi province had filed a complaint against four teachers for physical assault of 13 young students.

The private school said on Sept 28 that it had terminated the employment of the four teachers after a CCTV footage of a female teacher assaulting kindergarten children went viral on the internet.

Source: Bangkok Post