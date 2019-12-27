Connect with us

Prime Minister Implores Citizens Please Don't Drink and Drive
Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha has implored fellow citizens not to drink and drive. Especially during this years New Years Holiday.

“I want to change my name to Ching Jai [Faithful] because my heart [Jai] is devoted to helping the country to develop further,” he said.

“During the New Year, I want everyone to be careful on the road to reduce accidents and deaths. There are many differences in our society, but don’t see everything as difficult. Have mercy on others since (sometimes) laws cannot not solve everything.”

He said that there are 3 pillars for happiness, calling them the 3Ls; Love yourself, Love family, and Love others. “When an accident occurs all three of these are broken. So above all please stay sober and also don’t speed. Please obey the traffic laws and keep our roads safe.

It would be my hope to see zero accidents over New years even though that probably isn’t possible. My family is getting bigger every day with police and people. Therefore, I want people to be safe during the New Years festival,” he said.

The Prime Minister also visited the exhibition and participated in an alcohol test, scoring, of course, a perfect zero.

Last year 3,791 road accidents were reported during the new year holiday, with 463 fatalities and 3,892 injuries. Drink driving and speeding were cited as the main causes with 75% of the fatalities occurring on motorbikes.

 

Source: The Nation

