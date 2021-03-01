Police Raid Home for Clues into the Unexplained Death of Thai Pretty

Police have raided a house in Bangkok as part of their investigation into the death of a Thai Pretty hired as a hostess along with several other women at the residence on Monday.

The house was surrounded by an unusually high wall, about 2.5 metres, with security cameras installed around it. At the time of the raid no one was there but officers found a luxury car and a BMW motorcycle on the property. They left after half an hour.

According to the Bangkok Post, investigators have obtained a text chat history between Thai Pretty Miss Whitchayaporn Visessombut, and her modelling agent the day she was hired for the job at the home.

She worked at the home on Monday night and on Tuesday morning she was brought unconscious to Paolo Hospital Kaset. There she was pronounced dead of respiratory failure.

Following her death, her relatives have begun seeking assistance as they fear her case could turn out to be as complicated as that of model Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpiphat, who died after a party in 2019.

The chat history that police are reviewing also contained a receipt for money transfers of 30,000 baht to four hostesses, including Whitchayaporn, for their work, said the source.

Aside from these four women, six other hostesses form a different agency were hired to work at the same party, the source added.

So far police have found that between five and seven men and 10 women were at the party on Monday night, which reportedly involved the use of drugs.

Police still are waiting for the complete results of an autopsy of the Thai Pretty.