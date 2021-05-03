Owners of Sriracha Tiger Zoo Rebuff Facebook Closure Statement

Sriracha Tiger Zoo in has released a statement saying that the zoo hasn’t been closed permanently and closed for 14 days quarantine measures. The 14 day closure is to comply with the Chonburi Communicable Disease Control Committee’s measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Sriracha Crocodile Farm managing director Sumeth Panyasakhon, who owns Tiger zoo said the the Facebook post by the Tiger Zoo’s managing director on permanent closure was untrue. Saying Sriracha Crocodile Farm would continue operating the Tiger Zoo even if the zoo’s executives do not want to.

On Friday the zoo’s managing director, Wasan Temsiriphong, had posted on its Facebook page that the Sriracha Tiger Zoo had closed permanently from Friday after 24 years of operation. He said in the post that the management would hold a meeting with staff on Monday to discuss the reasons for going out of business. Mr Sumeth, however, unveiled new plans to make the zoo operations viable. “We have an idea to renovate the zoo to make it a one-stop tourist attraction. The attractions would include a community mall, restaurants and coffee shops in a bid to attract Thai tourists,” he said.