Over 90 Percent of Krathongs Collected in Bangkok Were Biodegradable

This year’s Loy Krathong Festival over 90 percent of floated Krathongs on Bangkok waterways were made from organic materials. In Bangkok, collection staff counted and sorted some 500,000 Krathongs, mostly made from organic materials

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration quickly collected Krathongs in the Chao Phraya River, city canals, and some 30 parks. The collection and sorting of Krathongs was completed by 6 a.m. yesterday.

A total of 502,024 Krathongs were collected this year, most of which at 483,264 or 96.3 percent were made from organic materials; while only 18,760 Krathongs were made from styrofoam; just 3.7 percent of all that were collected in Bangkok.

Lat Krabang is the district with the biggest quantity of Krathongs collected, amounting to 33,353 Krathongs; while Pom Prap Sattru Phai district is the district with the least Krathong collected this year, at only at 214.

The number of Krathongs collected this year is 339,303 fewer than last year.

The Krathongs collected were sorted at the collection point. The Krathongs made from organic materials will be made into garden fertilizers at a garbage facility in Nong Khaem. Meanwhile Styrofoam Krathongs and those made from non-biodegradable materials will be destroyed as landfill.

Staff at Bueng Si Than Lake in Khon Kaen University, said that 99 percent of Krathong floated there were made from organic materials including bread. It is expected these Krathongs will weigh 6 tons in total. Khon Kaen University has prepared disposal stations. The Krathongs will be degraded into fertilizers, which can then be used by the university in the future.

This year, the focus was on environmentally friendly Krathongs

Popular materials include banana trunks, banana leaves, various kinds of flowers as well as joss sticks and candles. Ready-made Krathong baskets are sold at prices from 10 – 1,000 baht. They are made from bread, palm leaves, corn leaves, water Hyacinth and fish food. The vendors also make Krathongs at customers’ request. They are priced according to their beauty and size.

Popular ready-made Krathong baskets are made from natural materials that degrade easily after the event. The most popular ones are in cartoon shapes. The vendors said that every piece is made of environmentally friendly material in order to create a new 100-percent Styrofoam-free Loy Krathong festival.