One Woman Dead Another Injured in Bangkok Mall Shooting

A woman has been shot and killed and at least one other wounded by a gunman at a cosmetic clinic inside a shopping mall in Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon. The attack occurred at the fourth floor of Century Plaza about 3.22pm.

A 28-year-old woman, an employee of the cosmetic clinic, was shot dead. She was hit by 3-4 bullets in the head and body. Another woman, 28, also an employee, was wounded was rushed to a Bangkok hospital, Thai media reported.

Police cordoned off the area. Seven spent 45-calibre cartridges were found scattered at the scene.

Jor Sor 100 traffic radio reported one woman dead and two people injured. The attacker fled.

Investigators suspect jealousy as the motive for the murder. A manhunt was launched for the killer by Bangkok Police.

Photos for Shooting at Bangkok Century Plaza