One Dead after Speeding Vehicles Collide Head-on in Eastern Thailand

A man is dead and another seriously injured after their vehicles collided head-on in Prachinburi Province east of Bangkok on Sunday morning. A car and a pick-up collided head-on at high-speed.

Police, reported the accident occurred at about 4.30am on Highway 304 in front of Wat Khok Phanomdee temple in tambon Hua Wa. The car’s driver was identified only as Worawut, 30, of Lampang was killed.

The driver of the pick-up was identified as Mr. Jirapong, 45 he was also seriously injured, Thai media reported.

It was believed the two vehicles were travelling at high speed when they collided head-on. The crash caused heavy damage to both vehicles. Police are investigating to establish the cause of the accident.