Connect with us

Regional News

One Dead after Speeding Vehicles Collide Head-on in Eastern Thailand
Advertisement

Regional News

Drunk-Driving Campaign Launched to Reduce New Years Carnage

Regional News

Thailand Named Top Destination for Chinese Seeking Ivory

Regional News

Naked Man Falls to His Death from Bangkok High-Rise

Regional News

Bangkok Woman Seeks Foreigner After He Gives Life-Saving CPR

News Video Regional News

3 year-old Cambodian Girl Run Over at Construction Site

Regional News

Bangkok Counrt Aquits Foreign Bar Owners of Human Trafficking

Regional News

Thailand's Lottery Office Says Bt10.4 Billion in Prize Money Unclaimed

Regional News

Governments School Merger Plans Worry Teachers and Parents

Regional News

Highway Speed Limits to Be Raised to 120km/h in Thailand

Regional News

One Dead after Speeding Vehicles Collide Head-on in Eastern Thailand

Published

4 hours ago

on

A man is dead and another seriously injured after their vehicles collided head-on in Prachinburi Province east of Bangkok on Sunday morning. A car and a pick-up collided head-on at high-speed.

Police, reported the accident occurred at about 4.30am on Highway 304 in front of Wat Khok Phanomdee temple in tambon Hua Wa. The car’s driver was identified only as Worawut, 30, of Lampang was killed.

The driver of the pick-up was identified as Mr. Jirapong, 45 he was also seriously injured, Thai media reported.

It was believed the two vehicles were travelling at high speed when they collided head-on. The crash caused heavy damage to both vehicles. Police are investigating to establish the cause of the accident.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement