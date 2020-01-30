Connect with us

Regional News

One Dead After 8 Vehicle Pileup at a Red Light in Central Thailand
Advertisement

News Video Regional News

Giraffe on the Run in Thailand after Escaping in Transport Truck

Regional News

Lawmakers in Thailand Remove Cannabis From Narcotics List

Regional News

Thailand to Screen all Airline Passengers from China for Virus

Regional News

Investigation Launched into Death of Hungarian Man at Bangkok Airport

Regional News

Hungarian Detained for Visa Overstay Found Dead in Airport Holding Cell

News Video Regional News

Man Runs Over His Neighbour Over Clothesline Dispute

Regional News

55 Year-Old Iranian Man Falls to his Death from Vacant Building in Pattaya

Regional News

Prime Minister Prayut Issues "Big Joke" Official Warning Letter

Regional News

Prosecutors Drop Murder Charges in Karen Activist "Billy" Case

Regional News

One Dead After 8 Vehicle Pileup at a Red Light in Central Thailand

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fatal 8-vehicle pile-up at red light

An eight-vehicle pile-up at a traffic light killed one person and injured another on a major highway in central Thailand. The crash involved four big trucks, two pickups and two cars in Prachin Buri city.

One crash victim said she was slowing down her car to stop at a red light when an 18-wheel trailer truck crashed into the rear. Her car was pushed forward into a 10-wheel truck. Which then crushed a pickup truck against a truck in front of it. The crashes continued like a domino effect, she told the Bangkok Post.

A 43-year-old pickup truck driver, and his father-in-law were severely injured. The driver later died in hospital in Prachin Buri. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Faulty brakes on the 18 wheeler are suspect in the cause.

Photos for Accident scene of pile up:

8 Vehicle Pileup at red light 8 Vehicle Pileup Fatal 8-vehicle pile-up at red light 8 Vehicle Pileup at red light 8 Vehicle Pileup at red light

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement