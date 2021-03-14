One Dead, 2 Injured after Pickup Truck Crashes into Freight Truck

A young man is dead and two others seriously injured after the pickup truck they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a freight truck in central Thailand’s Prachin Buri province. The tragic accident happened in Prachantakham district of Prachin Buri on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Maj Sahavas Dathong, said the accident occurred at about 2.30am on Highway 33 of Prachantakham-Prachin Buri road near Nong Saeng village.

A police investigation revealed that the three people in the pickup truck were returning from a pub in Kabin Buri and heading to Prachantakham district when their pickup crashed into the rear of an freight truck, fully loaded with eucalyptus wood.

The pickup truck was badly damaged and the driver, Worapol Suksamran, 23, and his wife Thidarat were seriously injured. They admitted to a hospital in Prachantakham district and later transferred to Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Muang district due to their serious injuries.

The other passenger, Anucha Sripila, 23, was killed.

The rear of the freight truck was slightly damaged in accident. Police have requested blood samples from the hospital to determine if the driver was intoxicated. Police also believe excessive speed played a determining factor in the deadly accident.

Pickup truck crashes into Beer Truck

Meanwhile, a couple were killed and four others injured when their pickup truck collided head-on with a beer truck in central Thailand on Saturday. The fatal crash occurred at about 11.30am in central Thailand’s Ratchaburi province.

Pol Lt Col Pomphet Khongseeha, a duty officer at the Suan Phung police station Ratchaburi said the accident occurred on the Chat Pawai-Suan Phung Road in tambon Tha Khoei.

When police, rescue workers and medical staff arrived on the scene the found two people inside the pickup, already dead, their bodies were trapped in the wreckage.

The front of the pickup was wedged into the front of a beer truck and in the back there were many broken beer bottles. There were also cases of beer and bottles scattered along the road. Four men in the beer truck sustained injuries.

The dead couple were later identified as driver Prasit Sorsa-ard, 62, and his wife Pimonmat Sorsa-ard, 60, of Chom Bung district in Ratchaburi. Injured were the beer truck driver Suwit Sukkho, 33, and three workers.

According to the police investigation, the beer truck was travelling from Photharam district to deliver beer in Suan Phung when the pickup suddenly rammed into it.

Police believe the pickup driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel because he and his wife had left home at around 3am to sell goods at at the Tham Hin refugee camp in Suan Phung. The couple were returning home when their vehicle collided head-on with the beer truck.