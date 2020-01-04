Connect with us

Officials Report that Over 270km of Overhead Wires Buried Last Year
Published

53 mins ago

on

The Telecommunications Commission has reported that officials buried 275 kilometers of overhead wires and communication cables in 2019. The wires were consequently buried on 106 roads nationwide.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission secretary-general Takorn Tantasith said the figures comprised 27 kilometers of cables on 24 roads in Bangkok and 248 kilometers of cables on 82 roads in other provinces.

Above all in Bangkok, NBTC implemented the project with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority; the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration; and broadcasting and telecommunications operators. The implementation took place on Rama V, Krung Kasem, Rama IX and Asok-Din Daeng roads among others.

In other provinces, NBTC worked together with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and broadcasting and telecommunications operators. The work covered 49 kilometers on 22 roads in the North; 71 kilometers on 28 roads in the Northeast; 46 kilometers on 11 roads in the Central Plains; and 82 kilometers on 21 roads in the South.

Mr Takorn said this year the project would be implemented for a distance of 38 kilometers on eight roads in Bangkok. Even more, the PEA would bury its wires on a combined distance of about 4,000 kilometers nationwide.

The project was also aimed at public safety and landscape beauty, he said.

