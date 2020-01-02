New Years Road Death Toll Hits 317, Drunk Driving Main Contributor

Thailand’s Road Safety Center has reported 317 Killed as of the 6th Day of New Years 7 Dangerous Days. Above all “Drunk Driving” continued to be the main contributing factor to the carnage.

Day 6 results of New Year holiday travel resulted in 317 deaths and 3,160 people injured in 3,076 road accidents.

On New Years Day, Jan 1, there were 547 traffic accidents reported in which 55 people were also killed.

Consequently “Drunk-Driving” remained the biggest single factor, present in 39% of the crashes. Followed by speeding at 28%. Motorcycles were involved in the great majority of accidents, 79% of them.

The accumulated death toll in Thailand stood at 317, with 3,160 injuries in 3,076 road accidents from Dec 27 to Jan 1st. Even more Bangkok had the highest death toll with 14 killed.

Songkhla reported the highest number of road accidents. Above all Trat, Phayao, Phuket, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Lamphun and Satun remained fatality free, the Road Safety Center reported.

Drunk Driving a Serious Problem in Thailand

The Office of the Judiciary in Thailand has reported that over 18,000 motorists were sent to court on drunk driving charges from Dec 27 to 31. A spokesperson said said courts have been flooded by drunk driving cases.

Suriyan Hongvilai, spokesman of the Office, said they have seen 18,314 people found guilty of drunk driving. On New Year’s Eve alone, 8,744 were arrested for drunk driving and sent to court.

The two other charges keeping courts busy were driving without a license (2,947 cases) and also driving under the influence of drugs (259).

Under Thai law, drunk drivers can face fines of up to 200,000 baht and/or 10 years in jail plus suspension or revocation of their driving licenses. But in many cases, the police and courts grant leniency.