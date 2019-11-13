Nearly 8,000 Fake News Stories Detected by New Cyber Cops

Connect with us

Thailand’s New Anti-Fake News Center has already detected nearly 8000 fake news items since its launch earlier this month.  Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta revealed on Wednesday that the Center combating disinformation spreading online found 7,962 messages with fake news content.

Most of the fake news items were related to bogus health products, he said, accounting for 21.2 percent.

About 15 percent of fake news had contents inciting social division and affecting security, he said.

The center’s operation relies on human and artificial intelligence (AI) to verify information shared online. The AI prevents harmful threats to people’s lives, security and the economy.

Thailand has about 57 million internet users with 53 million Facebook users and 44 million Line users, according the DES.

