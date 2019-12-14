Naked Man Falls to His Death from Bangkok High-Rise

Police in Bangkok have reported that a naked man fell to his death from a high-rise condominium in Chatuchak district early Saturday. The body of the unidentified man was found lying face-down on a road.

Police said the incident happened at a 29-storey luxury building in the Ratchayothin area on Ratchadapisek Road. The incident was reported at around 2.30am on Saturday, Thai media reported.

The man, who was believed to be in his 30’s, was not wearing any clothes. His face and body were also severly causing difficulty identify him.

Pol Maj Sakdinat said security video from the condominium showed the body of the man falling. Bangkok Police said they had yet to determine which floor of the building he fell from. However officers inspecting the building found the fire escape door on the 20th floor was open.

Bangkok Police also reported that they do not yet know which room the victim was staying in. They plan to examine CCTV footage further, according to Pol Maj Sakdinat.