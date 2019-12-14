Connect with us

Regional News

Naked Man Falls to His Death from Bangkok High-Rise
Advertisement

Regional News

Bangkok Woman Seeks Foreigner After He Gives Life-Saving CPR

News Video Regional News

3 year-old Cambodian Girl Run Over at Construction Site

Regional News

Bangkok Counrt Aquits Foreign Bar Owners of Human Trafficking

Regional News

Thailand's Lottery Office Says Bt10.4 Billion in Prize Money Unclaimed

Regional News

Governments School Merger Plans Worry Teachers and Parents

Regional News

Highway Speed Limits to Be Raised to 120km/h in Thailand

Regional News

PM Once Again Pledges to Stamp Out Corruption on Anti-Corruption Day

Regional News Thailand Politics

Thailand's Army Takes Delivery of Battle Tanks Made in China

News Video Regional News

Five Children Escape Death After Being Thrown from Carnival Ride

Regional News

Naked Man Falls to His Death from Bangkok High-Rise

Advertisements

Bangkok Police also reported that they do not yet know which room the victim was staying in. They plan to examine CCTV footage further, according to Pol Maj Sakdinat.

Published

48 mins ago

on

Police in Bangkok have reported that a naked man fell to his death from a high-rise condominium in Chatuchak district early Saturday. The body of the unidentified man was found lying face-down on a road.

Police said the incident happened at a 29-storey luxury building in the Ratchayothin area on Ratchadapisek Road. The incident was reported at around 2.30am on Saturday, Thai media reported.

The man, who was believed to be in his 30’s, was not wearing any clothes. His face and body were also severly causing difficulty identify him.

Police examine the body of a man who fell from a high-rise condominium in the Ratchayothin area of Chatuchak district in Bangkok.

Pol Maj Sakdinat said security video from the condominium showed the body of the man falling. Bangkok Police said they had yet to determine which floor of the building he fell from. However officers inspecting the building found the fire escape door on the 20th floor was open.

Bangkok Police also reported that they do not yet know which room the victim was staying in. They plan to examine CCTV footage further, according to Pol Maj Sakdinat.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement