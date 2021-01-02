Mother and Infant Narrowly Escape Stray Bullet Crashing Through Ceiling

A mother and her infant baby nearly missed being hit by a stray bullet that crashed though the ceiling of their home in central Thailand. The young mother was trying to calm her baby to sleep when the bullet fell on the floor right next to her.

Although it is common knowledge that what goes up must come down, some New Years revelers stupidly celebrate with gunfire. Shooting bullets into the sky to celebrate the New Year.

Well this New Year’s is one to remember for the mother as the bullet could’ve have struck either of them.

According to Khaosod the victim called the police who asked for a picture to be sent through Line application. After she sent the picture, the police didn’t even bother to inspect her home.

Mother posted image on Facebook

In disgust the young mother posted the picture on Facebook about the incident. Stating she was putting her child in bed during the countdown when there was a sudden loud sound that came from the roof.

When she turned on the lights there was a bullet and parts of the ceiling on the floor. She was shocked and called her father. The father picked her up before they went to the Panthong Police Station and filed a report.

A picture of the bullet was sent to the police but no officers visited the home. A Khaosod News team went to her home in Chonburi Province and met with Aphitsaya “Oil” Raksasuk, the 25-year-old the victim.

Aphitsaya showed the news team where the bullet dropped into her home. She said homes nearby were celebrating New Year’s with fireworks so she decided to be with her year-old daughter.

She told the news crew “I want to leave a message to those who like shooting into the sky to please stop. If it drops onto someone it can kill them. The bullet dropped right where my baby likes to sit. We were really lucky that no one was injured. I hope the police helps track down who did this”.