Missing Policeman and Soldier Found Dead in Phetchaburi Reservoir

A solider and a police officer who went missing after their boat sank in a reservoir in Phetchaburi have been found dead. The bodies of the two men were found floating in the reservoir on Saturday morning, said a member of the search team.

Sgt Maj 3rd Class Montri Yenjai, 29, attached to a military unit in Ratchaburi, and Pol Sgt Sombat Bua-ngam, 29, who was with a special operations unit in Yala, had gone fishing in the reservoir on Wednesday evening.

Yuphin Yenjai, the soldier’s mother, said her son had driven his pickup truck with the boat to the reservoir. When the two men did not come back the following morning, her family went to look for them, and later found the pickup truck was parked near the reservoir, she said.

She noticed the boat in the reservoir and said it was her son’s. She then sought help from the Sawangsanphet Thammasathan rescue unit and police. The search began on Thursday but no traces were found until 6.30am Saturday, when the searchers alerted police.

Rescuers brought the bodies of the solider and police officer to shore and sent them to a hospital for autopsies to find the exact cause of death.

Rare Siamese crocodile

Meanwhile, Kaeng Krachan National Park officials in Phetchaburi report a critically endangered Siamese crocodile has been spotted for only the second time in a decade.

The freshwater reptile — snapped by camera traps sunning itself at Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi near the border with Myanmar — was once ubiquitous across Southeast Asia, but its numbers have plummeted in the region.

It is currently listed as critically endangered on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Park officials estimate only about 20 remain in the wild because of hunting and habitat loss, but on Saturday the nature reserve shared a rare spot of good news.