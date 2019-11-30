Minibus Rear Ends Fuel Tanker at High Speed, Injuring 18 Passengers

A Bangkok-bound minibus has rear ended an oil tanker in central Thailand injuring eighteen passengers and the driver. The passenger bus was travelling at high speed rear-ended the tanker preparing to make a U-turn.

Upon arrival police and rescue workers found many injured people lying along the side of the road. Eighteen passengers and also the driver Amnart Kaweesaeng were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of the minibus passenger were seriously hurt.

The front of the minibus, which operates on the Bangkok-Bowin-Ban Phae route was badly damaged.

A 22-wheel trailer truck was found 10 meters away from the minibus. It was carrying 40,000 liters of diesel to Lampang when it was struck, said driver Thonglor Ouiyuta. Fortunately, there was no fuel leaks the Bangkok Post reported.

A police investigation found that the minibus, carrying 18 passengers, had left Bowin for Mor Chit in Bangkok. It was travelling at high speed when it rammed into the fuel tanker. The fuel tanker was also about to make a U-turn.

Mini Buses to Replace Passenger Vans

In 2017 the Transport Ministry ordered that all 6,400 interprovincial passenger vans operating out of Bangkok be replaced with minibuses. Then Deputy Transport Minister Pichit Akrathit told media that although minibuses were more expensive than vans. They were safer, had a longer life and carry more passengers. He also said they were slower so drivers couldn’t speed.

Mr Phichit also said there had been too many accidents involving vans running between Bangkok and other provinces. Passenger van safety has been a concern of the public for years in Thailand.