Majority of Thai People Believe Protests Won’t be Solved by Lawmakers

A resent opinion poll conducted reveals that a vast majority of people in Thailand believe anti-government protests won’t be solved by parliament. Many people polled believe that the lawmakers are a part of the present problem.

An opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll was conducted online on Oct 28-30 on 1,035 people throughout the country following the parliamentary debate.

Asked to give their views on the debate, with the respondents allowed to give more than one answer, the responses varied as follows:

41.94% said it was only a government ploy to buy time which was unlikely to lead to any change;

39.00% said the prime minister would not resign;

32.32% said it was a political game;

31.93% thought it was an attempt to find a way out;

28.49% were of the opinion that MPs and senators should join hands to find a concrete solution to the problem.

Asked to select “positive” outcomes from the debate, 57.20% said all parties had shown their attitudes more clearly; 43.93% said they were given a chance to voice their opinions; and 36.52% said the government had shown its stance in the conflict.

On “negative” results from the debate, 54.40% said the conflict would remain unchanged; 34.78% believed the conflict would escalate, and 10.82% said the conflict would continue, but less vigorously.

Asked what effect the debate would have on the Thai political situation, 51.69% believed it would remain the same; 35.36% thought it would get worse; even more only 12.95% believed it would improve.

Asso Prof Rungpop Khongritchan, of the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University’s school of law and politics, told the Bangkok Post that the debate produced no concrete results. Also indicating that the Thai parliamentary system could not be relied upon in times of political crisis.

Anti-Government Protest Leaders Rearrested

A criminal court granted four anti-government protest leaders release from prison, only to have police promptly rearrested them. One of the anti- government protesters also ended up in hospital after struggling with police.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said the Criminal Court had granted bail to Panupong “Mike” Jadnok; Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak; Patiwat Saraiyaem; and also Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul.

Mr Panupong, Mr Parit and Mr Patiwat were being detained at Bangkok Remand Prison. While Ms Panusaya was at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution nearby. Mr Patiwat walked out of Bangkok Remand Prison around 8pm to cheers from supporters waiting to greet him outside.

However, concern about the status of the remaining three rose after a Police car and a prisoner transport vehicle froma Bangkok police station in Bangkok were seen entering the compound.

Noraseth Nanongtoom, a lawyer for THLR, said he suspected Mr Parit, Mr Panupong and Ms Panusaya would be detained in connection with other cases. Even more the three were not allowed to meet their lawyer, he added.