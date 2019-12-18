LGBT Rights Group Petitions Parliament on Gay Marriage Rights

An LGBT rights group held the press conference and submitted a letter to a House committee requesting for a special panel on marriage rights. The LGBT rights activists also preformed same-sex kissing during the Parliament press conference. They are calling for legalization of marriage between LGBT couples.

They demanded an amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code which deals with marriage definition. The law limited marriage to between a man and a woman. Saying the law goes against the Constitution. Most noteworthy the constitution states that “all persons are equal before the law,” the activists stated.

Chairperson of the House committee Mukda Pongsombat who received the letter from the activists said the committee would consider their request.

“This is a new beginning of the legislative branch…everyone must have equal rights,” she said.

LGBT activists have pushed for legal rights of LGBT couples. Discrimination of LGBT has affected many people who cannot access rights according to the law, they said.