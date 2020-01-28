Lawmakers in Thailand Remove Cannabis From Narcotics List

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry announced Tuesday that Cabinet has agreed to the removal of cannabis from the narcotic list. It was approved under ministerial regulation of the Public Health Ministry, Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul, said.

The regulation also states that researches would conduct research on the effects of cannabis in medicines, cosmetics, and herbs in line with government’s policy. Above all to boost the country’s production competitiveness.

“Preliminary, this regulation allows the cultivation of cannabis plants by individuals and corporation. Subject to the conditions on trade and possession ” Traisulee told The Nation.

“The regulation also states that cannabis plants can be grown at the maximum of one Rai per household” she said. Adding that “Growers must be licensed, and grow only species specified in the new regulation”.

Thailand Creates Dr. Ganja Medical Cannabis App

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Health Ministry has introduced Dr. Ganja a green cuddly toy to help educate Thai about the benefits of medical cannabis. Dr. Ganja is the latest illustration of Thailand’s embrace of medical cannabis.

An industry poised to expand to more than $660 million by 2024 from an estimate of $300,000 last year. The biggest cheerleader of cannabis is Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Amid that backdrop, the pro-marijuana deputy Minister wants to add cannabis plantations and processing facilities. As well as scale up local hospitals to become champions of medical cannabis. This is a crop that some in Thailand have never seen, let alone sought to grow.

“People here have ganja fever,” said Thanaporn Pornsangakul, a scientist at Pela Plern Herbal Development Center. Its responsible for growing and supplying medical marijuana plants to Buriram’s only internationally accredited hospital. “There are so many who are interested in growing.”

The Thai government had invested 100 million baht ($3.3 million) in the first indoor growing facility. It opened last year, as well as 12,000 cannabis plant seedlings, marijuana market researchers Prohibition Partners said. Its plan to prepare one million bottles of cannabis oil by February 2020 “shows ambition” on the part of the Thai government, the company added.

“Thailand has shown itself to be a leader of legislative drug reform among Asian nations. Especially in relation to medical cannabis,” according to Prohibition Partners’ Head of Consultancy Barbara Pastori. “This is likely to be the case with recreational cannabis also, particularly if there remains strong political will to do so.”