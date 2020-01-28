Investigation Launched into Death of Hungarian Man at Bangkok Airport

Police have created a fact-finding panel to investigate the death of a Hungarian man in a detention cell at Suvarnabhumi Airport. According to police the man apparently suffered from diabetes.

Hungarian National Laszlo Balogh, who was arrested on Saturday and was found dead Sunday. He died after spending just one night in a cell at Suvarnabhumi Airport police station.

Police said he was sleeping normally in his cell on Saturday evening before being found dead in the morning.

A doctor who conducted the initial examination suspected he might have died of an age-related disease, Police reported yesterday.

A probe is usually required if a suspect dies during police detention. However, to provide full transparency as well as a clear answer on the cause of the death to Mr. Balogh’s family, a special team would conduct the probe.

Suvarnabhumi airport police chief Natthaphon Komintharachat has already appointed a team of investigators.

“If the death is linked with a careless error by officers, they will face both disciplinary and criminal action,” Pol Col Kissana said.

By law, an inquest jointly conducted by police, prosecutors and administration officials must be completed within 90 days.

According to the preliminary examination, Balogh suffered diabetes. However experts have yet to conclude the disease led to his death.

Source: Bangkok Post