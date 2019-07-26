Immigration Chief Warns Hotels, Guesthouses to Report Foreign Guests

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Immigration Police have held a policy briefing for hotel operators, urging them to report foreign visitors and abide by law or face fines.

Acting commander of Thailand’s Immigration, Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang invited representatives of hoteliers, educational institutes and private enterprises to the meeting.

The objective of the meeting was to elaborate Section 38 of the 1979 Immigration Act. Which has seen only hotels and guesthouses obliged to provide of all guests staying at their properties.

In the case of foreigners staying at any property, owners must report their presence to the bureau within 24 hours by filing a completed “TM30” form, he said.

The Bureau had launched an application “Section 38” for filing the form online or it could be submitted by mail or at the Bureau’s office, Lt Gen Sompong said.

Failing to do so, house owners, landlords or hotel managers could face fine to up to Bt10,000, he added.

In the move to step up law enforcement, the Bureau has also warned foreigners staying longer than three months to make their 90 day reports or face fines.

“The policy is a part of transnational crime suppression campaign to safeguard security and order in the country,” Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.

Notification of Residence of Foreigners for Businesses

According to section 38 of the 1979 immigration act. “House owners, heads of household, landlords or managers of hotels who accommodate foreign nationals on a temporary basis who stay in the kingdom legally. Must notify the local immigration authorities within 24 hours from the time of arrival of the foreign national.”

If there is no immigration office in the province or locality of the respective house or hotel, the notification is made to the local police station.

In Bangkok the notification is made to the Immigration Bureau.

The notification of residence of foreign nationals is made by the manager of licensed hotels according to the hotel act, owners of guesthouses, mansions, apartments and rented houses using the form TM. 30.

The notification of residence of foreign nationals within 24 hours can be made in a number of ways to make the notification as convenient as possible: